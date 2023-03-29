iHeartRadio
'I lost a brother': Funeral held for teen who died in Old Montreal fire


image.jpg

Almost two weeks after his death, a funeral was held in Laval Wednesday for a teenager who died in the fire in Old Montreal.

Walid Belkahla, 18, was one of seven people killed in the fire on March 16. His body was recovered from the rubble on Monday after a painstaking process. He was among the last of the victims identified on Tuesday.

"It was torture to wait for answers," said Raba Belkahla, the young man's father.

Dozens gathered at Mosquée Al-Ansar in Laval to say their goodbyes and try to understand what happened.

"At first, I didn't believe it," said friend Diamond Gonzalez. "I thought he escaped… but today is giving me closure."

"I lost a brother," added Karim Salloum. "We did everything together."

Walid was very involved with helping his father at work, volunteering and spending time with friends.

"He liked going out with his friends, like everyone at that age," said Belkahla.

Montreal police say the focus of the investigation has now shifted to determine what caused the deadly fire.               

