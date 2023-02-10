iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'I'm hyped': Peewee players from 15 countries in Quebec City for hockey tournament


image.jpg

Hockey teams from 15 countries are in Quebec City this week playing in the prestigious Quebec Pee-Wee tournament.

The competition features over 2,200 players, including Addison Amsberry from the Atlanta Fire.

"I'm hyped, excited, but also nervous," she said, "usually we're just playing in front of parents but this is a lot bigger."

The tournament can be a stepping stone to a NHL career.

Guy Lafleur, Wayne Gretzky and Austin Matthews are among some of the league's stars that once played in the event.

"We have over 1,400 players who played or who are still playing in the NHL that passed by the tournament," said general manager Patrick Dom.

Many parents spent hours getting to Quebec City. On Friday morning, a team from Budapest, Hungary was playing.



A group from Columbus, Ohio also made their way up.

"It took us a whopping 16 hours via bus to get here," said manager April Koukis, "the kids have been looking forward to meeting so many people, truly from across the world."

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*