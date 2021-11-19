‘I need justice for my son’: Family, friends mourn together at funeral for 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey

Dozens of people gathered Friday morning to remember the life of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, the 16-year-old Montreal boy who died after being stabbed in the parking lot of his school.

Loved ones shared their happiest memories of the young boy at the St-Paul's Anglican Church, remembering his charm, his energy and his love for “dancing and singing.”

Dopwell-Bailey’s death shocked the city as citizens struggled to cope with the loss of a 16-year-old boy to such a violent crime allegedly at the hands of another boy his same age.

“It’s overwhelming. I don’t know what to say. I just thank everyone who supported me and helped me and I hope the public [does] something about it. About the young children like my son because it’s not easy,” said the victim’s mother, Charla Dopwell, following the service.

She urged young people to stick to their dreams — much like her son aspired to do with his passion for rapping — and to “do it for Jannai,” she said, in tears.

“And I need justice for my son. Because he didn’t deserve it. He’s just 16 years old,” she said.

“It’s just very hard.”

A priest speaks during a funeral service for Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Source: funeraweb.tv)

On Sunday, Thomas Trudel, another 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood, leading people to wonder why such violent crime is gripping the city, including youth, and how easy it is to get access to guns.

His death prompted an outpouring of support from the Quebec premier and Mayor Valerie Plante, but Dopwell-Bailey's brother said there is "a double standard" from politicians.

Premier François Legault was criticized on social media for laying flowers at a makeshift memorial Thursday for Trudel, but not offering the same kind of support for Dopwell-Bailey.

A vigil was held the week of the teen's death, but such high-profile figures didn't attend. Friends and family of the teen gathered at a candlelight vigil on Oct. 22 near the scene of the crime.

"Jannai got a lot of support from the community, but not from officials and people in political power, and that’s what we need," said the cousin, Tyrese Dopwell-Bailey.

The premier's office did not respond to CTV News' request for comment on Thursday.

Empathizing for Trudel’s family and what they’re going through, Dopwell said the teen was just a child, “just like my child.”

“And it hurts and I’m sorry that happened. I’m sorry for that.”

The teen's cousin, Onica John, called on teenagers to stop the violence playing out on the city's streets.

"This is real life, this is not a video game. You can’t press and rewind things that you do," she said.

"Let Jannai and let Thomas be the last of this."

‘NO CHILD SHOULD HAVE TO GO THROUGH WHAT JANNAI WENT THROUGH’

Dopwell-Bailey's funeral service was livestreamed for people to attend virtually.

People who knew him said he was a loving person who always made everyone feel ok.

In his eulogy, Kevin George, Dopwell-Bailey's cousin, said he was considered by his friends a “caring” and “friendly” guy who was “always happy and energetic.”

“For me, Jannai was still a boy. An adolescent, blossoming and beginning to recognize his purpose, his potential, his power. He was a beautiful prince who had a heart of gold,” he said.

In a powerful tribute to his cousin, he asked: "What if Valerie Plante was killed at 16? ... What if Martin Luther King was killed at 16? What if Albert Einstein was killed at 16? What if Bob Marley was killed at 16?"

He lamented that Dopwell-Bailey never to got to see his true potential with his passion for rapping.

“I would have loved to have been in the recording studio with you when you were making your first rap song. I realized that you were just at the beginning process of recognizing your purpose, potential, your power," he said.

“I love you, Jannai. I feel your energy. Your voice is calling out for justice, crying out to make this world a better place for our children, for our youth.

No child should have to go through what Jannai went through.”

ONE ARREST MADE IN TEEN’S DEATH

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested one person, a youth, in the Oct. 18 killing. The teen, who can’t be named because he is a minor, was charged with second-degree murder.

Witnesses at the time said there were three assailants, however.

Police said the incident started as a fight between a group of boys outside a nearby sports centre before moving to the school parking lot.

Investigators said after Dopwell-Bailey was attacked, he managed to run back inside his school, Programme Mile End in the neighbourhood of Côte-des-Neiges, to seek help.

He later died of his injuries, marking the city’s 25th homicide of the year.

Crown prosecutors say they plan to seek an adult sentence for the crime.

With files from CTV News' Matt Grillo