'I want men to take their part': 27-year-old Montrealer on why he got a vasectomy

When Olivier Charbonneau decided to have a vasectomy at age 27, it wasn't something he shared with a lot of people in his life.

But after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe V. Wade last month, overhauling the nation's constitutional right to abortion, something in him shifted.

With discussions about reproductive health and personal autonomy now at the forefront, Charbonneau saw an opportunity to, hopefully, alleviate the burden women face when it comes to these issues.

On June 28, Charbonneau shared news of his vasectomy in a Facebook post.

"Contraception is not only on women but on us men," he wrote. "Be smart, make the right choice."

Charbonneau, who is from Quebec, echoed this thought while speaking to CTV News on Wednesday.

With the changes to abortion rights in the U.S., "I noticed that a lot of women were talking about it, but men were not talking about their responsibilities," he said.

"I want men to take their part in the birth control process."

In his view, vasectomies are a cakewalk when compared to the hormonal birth control pills taken by many women, which come with a long list of potential side effects.

He said it's an option more people should consider -- even those who are on the younger side.

Charbonneau is in his late twenties, with no children of his own. While his decision to get the snip raised some eyebrows, with critics claiming he'll regret his choice, he stands by it.

He said it's a choice that can be made "if you're well aware of the consequences."

Many vasectomies are reversible, he said, adding that there are other ways to have children, such as by freezing sperm ahead of time or adoption.

"There's so many children that need parents. There's always solutions to this problem."

Above all, Charbonneau hopes to open discussions about reproductive choices across all genders and all facets of the debate.

"Having kids or not, birth control, fundamental rights -- it's so important to talk about it. No matter the opinion, we have to talk."

With files from CTV's Maya Johnson.