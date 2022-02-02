Montreal-area parent outraged by depiction of criminals in child's school book

When George Stetka picks up his daughter at Centennial High School, he always asks her what she learned that day.

But when she showed him her work book with an exercise that asked her to describe criminals, he couldn't believe what he saw.

“She said in French class, ‘We were learning about criminals.’ I said, ‘Learning about criminals, okay? What were you learning about criminals?”

His daughter pulled out her workbook to show him. Inside were pictures of what the exercise called would-be gangsters that students were asked to describe.

Both of them were people of colour.

“I was shocked that this is yet another example of many, many examples we've seen in other schools and other places,” Stetka said.

Troubled by it, Stetka reached out to civil rights advocate Joel DeBellefeuille on what happened to be the first day of Black History Month.

“The policies on discrimination and racism, obviously, are failing at this moment. I mean, this shouldn't be happening,” said DeBellefeuille, founder of Red Coalition.

Taking aim at the provincial government, DeBellefeuille said there needs to be more of a top down approach to tackle the effect of systemic racism on children.

“These are our children. This is our future. These are the people that are going to eventually be running these schools,” he said.

“And if they're taught the wrong things from the beginning, the cycle the systemic cycle of discrimination and racism will continue, unfortunately.”

The school board said a teacher downloaded the workbook from the internet and it is not part of the curriculum.

“The teacher — I'm sure she's not a racist. But she and other people before her that have seen this image just looked at it like no big deal. But it is a big deal,” said Stetka.

The Riverside School Board has apologized for the incident.

“We're so sorry about this, I'm sorry parents had to see that, that the students had to see that, and that some students were made to believe that’s an accurate representation of people in their community with dark skin,” Said Sylvain Racette, the board’s director general.

The school board wouldn't say if any disciplinary action is planned against the teacher, though it did say she would be taking back the workbook and apologizing to the class.

In addition to apologizing, the board says it will also explain to students why this workbook is inappropriate and will talk to staff as well.

It’s something Stetka said is a teachable moment for children.

“It's just another teachable moment of many. You know, my daughter is mixed. Her mother is Black. And we have a lot of these talks,” he said.