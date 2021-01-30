'I will not run for mayor in 2021,' David Heurtel puts an end to speculation

Putting a definitive end to any speculation that he might seek the top job in the City of Montreal, former Quebec Liberal MNA David Heurtel said he will not run for mayor in 2021.

Heurtel was a guest on CJAD's Elias Makos Show and said he had no intention of throwing his hat into the ring against Mayor Valerie Plante.

"I'm saying once and for all, I'm not a candidate for mayor nor will I be a candidate for mayor, I'm closing the door," he said.

Heurtel said he was touched by the calls and encouragement to run, but ultimately decided that he likes "the way my life is going right now."

Heurtel told CJAD that five years in provincial politics taught him how hard political life was and that he enjoys his private life including work he does for the local radio station.

"It sounds maybe corny, but at the same time it's important," he said. "I love my work as an attorney as well. I'm teaching at Concordia. I love doing that... I'm not closing the door on politics in the future, but, at the same time, I like the way my life is right now."

Heurtel represented the Viau riding in the National Assembly from 2013 to 2018 serving as Minister for Sustainable Development, the Environment and the FIght against Climate Change from 2014 to 2017 and Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness from 2017 to 2018.

He said the rumours of other people running - such as former mayor Denis Coderre - did not affect his decision.

"I will not run for mayor in 2021," said Heurtel.