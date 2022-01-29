'I won,' Quebec court rules in favour of former borough mayor Sue Mongomery

"I won," former borough mayor Sue Montogomery wrote on her Facebook page Friday night.

Montgomery was celebrating as the two decisions against the former Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace were overturned in the Quebec Superior Court.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be vindicated and I hope this judgement will bring about changes to the way our city is governed," Montgomery told CTV News.

Montgomery has been fighting the June 11 ethics violations that resulted in the Quebec Municipal Commission suspending her for the remainder of her term.

"That decision was needed in order to restore her reputation," said Montgomery's lawyer Eric Oliver. "My client has been slandered by the City of Montreal and she has been slandered by the commission."

The suspension was later stayed, and she remained in office until she was defeated in November's municipal election by Projet Montreal's Gracia Kasoki Katahwa.

Montgomery formed her own party - Courage - after leaving Projet Montreal and finished fourth in her bid for re-election.

"Sadly, my reputation took a huge hit," said Montgomery. :That was clear as I campaigned during the election and I was verbally attacked because of the false accusations against me. I believe this whole fiasco cost me the election, which saddens me because I loved being mayor and serving the people of CDN-NDG."

Justice Alexander Pless's ruling in favour of Montgomery overturnes the January and July 2021 decisions.

Though she was no longer in office and thus could no longer be suspended without pay, Pless's decision restores her reputation, her lawyer says.

Montgomery argued since the initial decision that the CMQ was working with the City of Montreal against her.

"The decision retains our claims that the Commission municipale du Québec (CMQ) was not independent, it was not impartial when they conducted the inquiry," said Oliver. "From the beginning, there were hand-in-hand with the City of Montreal and the comptroller general."

Mayor Valerie Plante's office had no comment on the ruling with a spokesperson for the mayor saying: "This is a judgement that concerns the municipal commission of Quebec, so we will not comment on this file."

Oliver added the commission infringed on Montgomery's freedom of speech rights.

"We feel vindicated because from the beginning we were feeling that we were right and there was something wrong with all of the process," said Oliver. "We really hope the judgement will make people realize that it's not because the commission says something and the City of Montreal says something that it's necessarily true. Everybody's got a hidden agenda."

The commission can appeal the case within 30 days.

Montgomery said she is taking time away from the public light and is waiting for a trial date in her lawsuit against the city.