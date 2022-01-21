iHeartRadio
-20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Icing on the cake: Smog warning issued for Montreal on top of extreme cold

People take a walk next to the St. Lawrence River in Montreal, Saturday, January 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

While Quebecers bear the bitter cold, smog may also be on the horizon.

High levels of pollutants are expected to last in southern Quebec until Saturday morning. Meanwhile, extreme wind chill values of -38 to -40 degrees Celsius are expected overnight in Montreal on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, winter smog is usually a result of starting up the fireplace.

“Wood heating is the main source of fine particles […], more than industrial activities and transportation,” reads a press release.

People with respiratory issues or heart disease are cautioned to avoid strenuous activity.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error