Icing on the cake: Smog warning issued for Montreal on top of extreme cold

While Quebecers bear the bitter cold, smog may also be on the horizon.

High levels of pollutants are expected to last in southern Quebec until Saturday morning. Meanwhile, extreme wind chill values of -38 to -40 degrees Celsius are expected overnight in Montreal on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, winter smog is usually a result of starting up the fireplace.

“Wood heating is the main source of fine particles […], more than industrial activities and transportation,” reads a press release.

People with respiratory issues or heart disease are cautioned to avoid strenuous activity.