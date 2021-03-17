Iconic Leonard Cohen guitar featured at newly expanded museum in Tel Aviv

A piece of Montreal singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen's musical legacy has taken centre stage far away, in Tel Aviv, Israel, at the ANU Museum of the Jewish People.

That particular guitar has special significance in Israel. Cohen played it in his final concert in the country in 2009.

"During this concert, he said a prayer in Hebrew," said chief curator Orit Shaham-Gover. "It's a memorable moment for every Israeli."

Shaham-Gover said it took the museum three and a half years to track down the guitar for the exhibit.

"Eventually we got it," said Shaham-Gover. "It is here. For everyone who comes to the museum, it's really a very touching thing to see it."

The guitar now features alongside historic and modern artifacts, films, multimedia displays and other exhibits.

The museum, which recently completed a 10-year, $100 million expansion, formerly went under the name Beit Hatfutsot.

The museum also includes a performance-art display in memory of Cohen titled "I'm Ready My Lord" based on his song "You Want it Darker."