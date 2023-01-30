iHeartRadio
Iconic Montreal bar Le Saint-Sulpice to close in February


Le Saint-Sulpice

Beloved Montreal gastropub Le Saint-Sulpice will close its doors for good at the end of February, the establishment announced Sunday.

"After 43 years," read the announcement, "we thank all our clientele, and particularly the students and artists."

Le Saint-Sulpice has been an institution on St-Denis St. for decades. Known for its karaoke, affordable drinks and large open-air terrace, it was a mainstay on the iconic strip.

Hundreds of people reacted to the post announcing the bar’s closure, as patrons present and past reminisced about late nights at the pub.

"Thank you for all the memories of summer nights," wrote one man, who called the bar’s cobblestone seating area "the best terrace in town."

"Congratulations to all those who worked here and offered us a safe place to spend our youth," wrote another woman, "dancing, drinking, and sharing incredible moments."

Le Saint-Sulpice is the second mainstay business to announce its closure in recent days. 

Last week, iconic music store Archambault said in a statement Friday that it plans to close its doors on June 30. 

The company wrote that, "despite significant investments made in recent years," the business was no longer profitable. 

