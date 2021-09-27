If elected Montreal mayor, Denis Coderre will not ban pit bulls, unlike he did when in office

Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre wants Montreal to be durable, green, modern and exemplary....

...he also doesn't mind having pit bulls as part of it.

Included in the section of his Ensemble Montreal party platform titled "An animal-friendly city" is a point about creating new animal shelters and "Do not create regulations targeting dogs based on their race."

The point is the opposite of a bylaw his administration enacted while Coderre was mayor in 2016 banning pit bull-type dog breeds.

Coderre said Monday that he wouldn't attack specific breeds, but will "attack dangerous dogs."