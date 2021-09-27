iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

If elected Montreal mayor, Denis Coderre will not ban pit bulls, unlike he did when in office

image.png

Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre wants Montreal to be durable, green, modern and exemplary....

...he also doesn't mind having pit bulls as part of it.

Included in the section of his Ensemble Montreal party platform titled "An animal-friendly city" is a point about creating new animal shelters and "Do not create regulations targeting dogs based on their race."

The point is the opposite of a bylaw his administration enacted while Coderre was mayor in 2016 banning pit bull-type dog breeds.

Coderre said Monday that he wouldn't attack specific breeds, but will "attack dangerous dogs." 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error