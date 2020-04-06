IGA and Metro report confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Montreal-area stores

A number of supermarkets in the Montreal area are reporting cases of COVID-19.

The websites for IGA and Metro have been listing the stores where employees and clients tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, IGA reports COVID-19 cases in 14 of its stores in Quebec; for Metro, it's 15 stores and affiliates in the province.

The six Montreal-area IGA stores include the ones:

at the old Cavendish Mall

at the Van Horne strip mall

on Lacordaire in St. Leonard

on Sir Wilfred Laurier and on Victoria in St. Lambert.

The Cavendish Mall store closed at the end of March and is only doing online deliveries. Three employees at the Nun's Island IGA tested positive.

The 10 Montreal-area Metro stores and affiliates include:

the Metro on André-Grasset in Ahuntsic

the warehouse in Pointe-aux-Trembles

the Super C on des Laurentides in Laval

the Première Moisson on Henri Bourassa in St. Laurent.

Three employees tested positive at the Montreal North meat and frozen food distribution centre. The cases where clients were involved were reported at Metro stores in Sherbrooke and Bromont.

The companies say that they'd contact clients where required and affected locations would be deep cleaned and sanitized.

Costco confirmed to CJAD 800 that there were three positive COVID-19 cases at its Anjou store.

The employees last worked on March 14, March 20 and March 24th.

It says it has undertaken a deep cleaning of the premises.

Loblaws did not respond yet to a request from CJAD 800 for a similar list.