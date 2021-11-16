Igor Shesterkin stops 31 shots as Rangers beat Habs 3-2

The Canadiens' efforts came up short once again on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Kreider put the Habs ahead for good early in the second period, Igor Shesterkin turned aside 31 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal team 3-2.

The Habs had plenty of chances on offense, but were stymied by Shesterkin. The Canadiens ended their three game road trip with a 0-2-1 record.

Christian Dvorak had a goal and an assist, while Josh Anderson also scored for the Habs (4-12-2). Cayden Primeau made 31 saves in his first NHL start this season.

Kaapo Kakko and Julien Gauthier were the other goal scorers for the Rangers (10-3-3), who won their fourth straight game.

Jonathan Drouin returned to the lineup for the Habs after missing six games with the after-effects of a puck in his face. Adam Brooks gave up his spot in the lineup and was even put in the lineup.

