Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge closure causes major traffic congestion

The complete closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, which links Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville, caused some major congestion early Friday morning.

Traffic was heavy on Highway 20 from Île-Perrot to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, one of the only other alternate routes to the Island of Montreal.

The preventive closure of the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, which is part of Highway 40, was needed to carry out emergency work on the support bars of the 56-year-old structure, explained the Ministry of Transport Thursday.

This decision was deemed the only possible option to ensure the safety of the bridge's approximately 87,000 daily users.

To compensate, the government says it has removed the toll on Highway 30 until the bridge reopens.

In addition, service will be free on the exo1 Vaudreuil-Hudson commuter train line and police officers will be deployed to assist with traffic.

Transport Minister François Bonnardel, as well as Minister responsible for the Montreal region and junior Transport Minister Chantal Rouleau will give more details on the closure Friday.

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, which was inaugurated in 1965, will undergoing repair and maintenance work until 2025. A new bridge is also expected to be built in the next few years.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 21, 2021.