Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close this weekend... again


Traffic builds up as five lanes merge down to one lane to cross the l'Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, going off the western tip of the island of Montreal on Monday, Dec.11, 2023. The six-lane bridge that is the main link between Ontario and Montreal has been taken down to two lanes after a large crack was found during repairs to the bridge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Drivers hoping to get on or off the western tip of the Island of Montreal will have to avoid the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge again this weekend as it will be completely closed.

The Quebec Transport Ministry said on Tuesday that the aging bridge linking Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion via Highway 40 will close at 11 p.m. on Friday between Anciens-Combattants Boulevard and Saint-Charles Avenue and reopen on Monday, Dec. 18 at 5 a.m.

The ministry says crews are working to repair the damaged portion of a slab and would like to reopen a third lane soon.

Next Monday, one lane will be open in each direction, in the same configuration as this week.

Drivers are asked to take highways 20 or 30 instead.

Due to the constant closures and hindrances to travel, the MTQ is giving out two free public transit tickets to those using the Hudson, Vaudreuil, Dorion, Pincort and Ile-Perrot exo train stations.

Exo buses on lines 7, 10, 35 and 91 are free until the third lane is open, as is the exo 40 Express Vaudreuil-Terminus Cote-Vertu bus line.

More trains have been added to the 12, 16 and 21 train lines between Lucien-L'Allier and Hudson stations. 

Work began this week on the new Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The $2.3 billion project is expected to be completed in 2030.

The ministry has set up new accounts on X and Facebook for those who want to follow the construction and maintenance of the old and new bridges.

Le Ministère annonce le lancement des travaux de construction du nouveau pont de l’Île-aux-Tourtes.

Tous les efforts sont déployés pour assurer une mise en service partielle de l’ouvrage à la fin de 2026.https://t.co/x0h7qvftyL

— Pont Île-aux-Tourtes (@Projets_PIAT) December 11, 2023
