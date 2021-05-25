Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to gradually reopen beginning May 31

After an emergency closure last week shuttered the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge linking Montreal to Ontario, officials say they can start to gradually reopen it to the public beginning next week.

The reopening will be done in phases, with one lane in each direction opening on Monday. Going forward, the bridge will open to more motorists every week until a full reopening that is expected on June 21.

On June 7, two lanes will open in the direction with the most traffic, while one lane will be open in the oppositie direction during peak hours.

The following week, starting on June 14, two lanes will open will open in each direction. One week later, the bridge will be at full capacity with three lanes in each direction.

Last Thursday, Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel said drilling work caused reinforcement bars to deterioate, which forced the full closure of the bridge that transports more than 87,000 vehicles daily.

The complete closure of the 56-year-old bridge linking Vaudreuil-Dorion to Senneville just west of Montreal, caused major congestion Friday and into the weekend with detours in place.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.