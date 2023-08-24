Ile-Bizard borough mayor steps down from Montreal city council, citing health reasons

Ile-Bizard--Sainte-Genevieve Mayor Stephane Cote is stepping down from his position on the Montreal City Council.

The Ensemble Montreal councillor posted a lengthy message on his Facebook page saying that after several weeks of reflection, "I have reached my personal limit of what I can accomplish."

"Concerns about my health and the reality of municipal politics led me to make this difficult decision," he said.

The leader of the opposition Ensemble Montreal party, Aref Salam, thanked Cote for his work since being elected in 2021.

"Politics is a vocation and requires constant commitment. I wish him a good rest and all the best for the future," said Salem.

Cote said his objective since entering politics was to protect the environment and build a new bridge in the borough.

"So that we can pull ourselves out of the financial ditch caused by joining the City of Montréal in the early 2000s," he said. "We're on the right track. In almost two years, we've made giant strides that have never been achieved before."