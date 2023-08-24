iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ile-Bizard borough mayor steps down from Montreal city council, citing health reasons


Ile-Bizard--Sainte-Genevieve borough mayor Stephane Cote announced he was stepping down on Aug. 24, 2023, citing health reasons. SOURCE: Facebook

Ile-Bizard--Sainte-Genevieve Mayor Stephane Cote is stepping down from his position on the Montreal City Council.

The Ensemble Montreal councillor posted a lengthy message on his Facebook page saying that after several weeks of reflection, "I have reached my personal limit of what I can accomplish."

"Concerns about my health and the reality of municipal politics led me to make this difficult decision," he said.

The leader of the opposition Ensemble Montreal party, Aref Salam, thanked Cote for his work since being elected in 2021.

"Politics is a vocation and requires constant commitment. I wish him a good rest and all the best for the future," said Salem.

Cote said his objective since entering politics was to protect the environment and build a new bridge in the borough.

"So that we can pull ourselves out of the financial ditch caused by joining the City of Montréal in the early 2000s," he said. "We're on the right track. In almost two years, we've made giant strides that have never been achieved before." 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*