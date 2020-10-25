iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Imam scares off suspect after break-in at fifth Montreal-area mosque

image.jpg

A fifth Montreal-area mosque was the victim of a break-in on Saturday morning.

The glass front door of a mosque on Jean-Talon near Bloomfield Ave. was smashed at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the mosque's imam was present at the time and was alerted by the sound of the breaking door. When the imam called out, the suspect fled the scene.

Police said nothing was stolen and no other criminal acts were committed.

Officers recovered images of the suspect from surveillance cameras but they have yet to be identified.

Two other mosques in the Montreal area have been victims of break-ins over the past few weeks. Two Islamic community centres on the South Shore have been hit, as well as one in Pierrefonds and one on Stanley St. in downtown Montreal.

Police would not say whether they believe the break-ins are related. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error