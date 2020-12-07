Impact finish 14-day quarantine and get back to training ahead of Honduras match

The Montreal Impact aren't done yet.

A little over two weeks after their heartbreaking elimination at the hands of the New England Revolution, the team held a second training session on Monday at the Marie-Victorin Complex in anticipation of the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

The team's return to training after a quarantine of 14 days is in preparation for a match against a tough opponent that will be played in Florida. The Impact were defeated by Honduras 2-1 on March 10 at the Olympic Stadium before a four-month delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team that will take the pitch on Dec. 15 will have a somewhat different face. For instance, the official roster of 25 Impact players unveiled Monday does not include Bojan.

The Spanish midfielder is one of four Impact players whose option for 2021 was not exercised on Nov. 27. Bojan could still return to Montreal for that season but opted not to participate in the match against Honduras.

The roster also included defender Rod Fanni and midfielder Emanuel Maciel, but neither will be available as the former did not participate in training and the latter is sidelined with an injury.