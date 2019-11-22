Improperly secured baby ejected from car following crash on Highway 20

A car rear-ended another on Thursday, ejecting an improperly secured baby out a broken window and onto the highway, police said.

The accident happened on Highway 20 near Ste-Hyacinthe around 10:15 p.m., according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

Inside the rear-ended car, a child sat on an adult's lap in the back seat--improperly secured, an SQ spokesperson said on Friday.

Another vehicle hit the car from behind, shattering its rear window.

The impact propelled the young child through the broken window and onto the highway, the spokesperson said.

Another motorist saw the baby on the road and brought the child back to his parents.

First responders brought the child to hospital, but his injuries were minor--though the police spokesperson noted that he was lucky to have avoided more serious injuries.

Police fined the family for improperly securing a child, among other infractions, the spokesperson said.

The Journal de Montreal reported that police notified child services about the incident.

Half of all Quebec children in cars are improperly secured according to the SAAQ, who note on their website that child safety seats reduce by 70 per cent the probability of death or serious injury from an accident.