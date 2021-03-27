In acquiring Staal, Habs GM Bergevin said he wanted to add experience at centre

In acquiring veteran Eric Staal, Marc Bergevin wanted to add experience to the centre position, an element he feels the Montreal Canadiens lacked.

This is what the Habs general manager indicated in a video conference on Saturday morning.

During his discussion with the media, Bergevin noted that the Habs have young players at centre in Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Bergevin also noted that Phillip Danault has only played 16 career games in the playoffs.

Staal etched his name on the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. That year, he finished first in scoring with 28 points in 25 games.

He scored an overtime goal to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 win over the Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs.

Eric Staal portera le numéro 21!



Eric Staal will wear No. 21!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/KUtydSIZaf

Staal, 36, was traded from the Buffalo Sabres to the Habs on Friday for third and fifth-round picks in 2021. Bergevin said it was a price he was willing to pay, considering the team already has an attractive bank of picks heading into this draft.

As Bergevin was answering questions from reporters, Staal was on his way to Montreal. The Habs expect him to participate in a video conference on Sunday.

Staal will also have to serve a seven-day quarantine before practicing with his new team.

In other news, Bergevin has kept his intentions secret regarding American forward Cole Caufield, whose college career may have ended Friday night.

Bergevin did not rule out the possibility that the Habs will play next Tuesday. However, he said that the NHL will confirm when the team can resume its activities.

In principle, the Habs are scheduled to play the Senators on Tuesday in Ottawa.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.