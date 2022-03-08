iHeartRadio
In lead-up to Quebec's 2022 budget, female MNAs outline their priorities for women

Quebec Solidaire member Manon Masse questions the government of the managing of the Covid-19 pandemic in senior homes, during question period Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

At a debate organized by the Collectif 8 mars pour la Journée internationale des droits des femmes, women MNAs from the four main parties represented in the National Assembly discussed their priorities for the upcoming provincial budget.

Although the shadow of the impending 2022 budget and the upcoming October elections loomed over the event, the tone remained friendly, with the politicians agreeing on most of the issues.

"We see it in the professions related to the State, it is often women who are nurses, caretakers, educators, who earn less historically," said Joëlle Boutin with the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

She cites recent wage increases in new collective agreements for nurses and educators, while acknowledging that "we still have some catching up to do at the salary level."

For Liberal MNA Isabelle Melançon, it's also a question of working conditions, which are essential to retaining workers.

"What I'm tired of hearing is women have a vocation," she said, referring specifically to mandatory overtime, a situation deplored by all participants.

"I think we need a significant increase, a catch-up in all the jobs of the social net, not 'cherry-picking' a few," said Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Massé, defending her intention to raise the minimum wage to $18 per hour.

Méganne Perry Mélançon with the Parti Québécois (PQ) recalls that in Quebec, the estimate is that the province lacks $460 million to function adequately, particularly in its support and employment of women.

"I hope that we will go that far in the next budget," she said.

-- This article was produced with financial support from Facebook and The Canadian Press News Fellowships.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2022. 

