In-person school has been driving Montreal COVID-19 infection rates: study

By Adam Kovac, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Students attending class in-person is contributing to the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal, according to a new study.

“The transmission of COVID among school-age children is not a consequence, but rather a determinant of the general level of infection in surrounding communities,” the researchers wrote.

The study was conducted by researchers at Universite de Montreal, George Washington University and CovidEcolesQuebec.org.

According to their data, the Montreal boroughs with the highest levels of COVID cases among children under age 19 are in areas with “the highest number of schools reporting COVID-19 cases and the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools.”

During the extended winter break, they said, data shows the number of COVID-19 infections in school-age children declined, even while cases were exploding in the rest of the population.

“Our analysis suggests we can expect a further increase in COVID-19 cases once schools are re-opened in person,” they wrote, adding it could prove disastrous due to the high levels of infection already seen in the population.

“This increase will strongly limit other containment measures adopted by the government. This could therefore accelerate the exceeding of hospital capacities.”