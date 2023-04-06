iHeartRadio
In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces


image.jpg

A major storm system that hit Ontario and Quebec left downed trees and people without power Thursday morning.

The relentless storm covered the two provinces in freezing rain late Wednesday and continued eastward towards Canada's Atlantic coast. At the storm’s peak, Environment Canada issued warnings to five provinces due to the mix of precipitation and dangerous conditions.

The system started in Manitoba, dumping roughly 15 centimetres of snow on southern communities, closing schools and highways, before travelling into northwestern Ontario by early Wednesday.

The storm changed over to freezing rain for portions of Ontario, leaving Ottawa covered in about 38.5 millimetres of ice, which brought down trees and left tens of thousands without power.

The ice storm also left one million Quebec households without power, with Hydro-Quebec estimating that it could take up to 36 hours to restore power in some areas.

On Thursday morning, officials said one-third of the customer base should have power restored within 24 hours. The issues are concentrated in the Montreal area.

Here are some photos of the Colorado low storm system that continues to impact many communities across Canada: 

 

@MurphTWN @NateTWN @weathernetwork Kind of having a 'frozen' moment here in @KingstonNS this morning. #shareyourweather #icestorm pic.twitter.com/RuBK3zDt8Q

— Karen Cook (@KarenCookPhotos) April 6, 2023

 

 

Ice pellets and maybe some freezing rain mixed in, around 17:45ADT in #FrederictonJunction #nbstorm #JMCLife pic.twitter.com/IiR8Ux6mUn

— Kenneth Braedley (@KBraedley) April 5, 2023

 

Ice storm in Quebec. 1.4million people without power. #icestorm2023 #icestorm pic.twitter.com/CrNDzOljQZ

— DB (@CanadaKenyaDad) April 6, 2023  

 

�� A video from one of our current calls.

‼️Please stay far away from all downed wires & treat all wires as if they are live.‼️#Ottawa #OttCity #IceStorm #OttNews #OttawaStorm #OttawaIceStorm pic.twitter.com/e5jfmcy9Ct

— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 5, 2023     @tylercarrfm ��❄️��❄️ #winnipeg #manitoba #canada #winnipegmanitoba #snow #wpg #mb ♬ original sound - Tyler Carr
