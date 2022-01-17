IN PICTURES: Major winter snowstorm wallops Montreal

The first major snowstorm of the season walloped Montreal and much of southern Quebec Monday, turning the first day back at school into a snow day.

Up to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall on the metropolis as strong winds bring much of the city to a standstill.

Canada Post is even suspending its mail deliveries after issuing a red service alert at 11:20 a.m. due to the extreme weather.

Many people shared photos and videos of the storm on social media.

Like Stéphane, many Montrealers woke up to a wall of white Monday morning with visibility reduced to 400 meters by 8 a.m.

Some people braved the high winds and blowing snow...on foot.

A man pushes a stroller during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man delivers fliers to homes during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man walks past snow-covered cars during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Others chose to head out on two wheels...

Woke up to closed schools and white-out in #Montreal—25 cm (10 inches) of snow expected.



My bike ride to work was pretty slippery—except on the bike paths, which had been plowed by the city, more thoroughly than the streets themselves.

Much appreciated, @projetmontreal pic.twitter.com/CjnJ6kJ4qU

...and on four as well.

If you’re heading out today be very cautious when tackling some of the city’s steeper streets. I stood on the corner of Robert Bourassa and Belmont and shot this all within five minutes @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/B6HcW0TG05

❄️�� People is NOT a good day to bring your car outside @Qc511_Mtl



Some were thrilled to see snow blanketing the city.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful

But the fire is so delightful

Since we've no place to go

Others, not so much.

In case anyone's wondering, there are 62 more days left until spring.