IN PICTURES: Major winter snowstorm wallops Montreal

image.jpg

The first major snowstorm of the season walloped Montreal and much of southern Quebec Monday, turning the first day back at school into a snow day.

Up to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall on the metropolis as strong winds bring much of the city to a standstill.

Canada Post is even suspending its mail deliveries after issuing a red service alert at 11:20 a.m. due to the extreme weather.

Many people shared photos and videos of the storm on social media.

Like Stéphane, many Montrealers woke up to a wall of white Monday morning with visibility reduced to 400 meters by 8 a.m.

Severe snow storm in #Montreal.
fyi @CentrevilleMTL @mtlblog @Montreal pic.twitter.com/lpG4nXUZFm

— Stéphane Prud'homme (@stepru) January 17, 2022

This morning’s weather in Montréal. pic.twitter.com/E3ksfIjGxs

— Artful Dodger au Québec (@leighF84135758) January 17, 2022

Heavy snow band currently significantly reducing visibility In #Montreal #QCStorm#snowstorm #snow pic.twitter.com/7msiZfM0Ne

— StormWatchQC (@Westmountstorm1) January 17, 2022

Some people braved the high winds and blowing snow...on foot.

Actuellement y a une tempête de neige à Montréal c’est une dinguerie on dirait un monde dans Pokémon pic.twitter.com/bIpUrBT3ha

— QLA | CARDS EN PLAYOFFS ����‍♂️ (@FreemanSenseiTV) January 17, 2022

A man pushes a stroller during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man delivers fliers to homes during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A man walks past snow-covered cars during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Others chose to head out on two wheels...

Meanwhile in Montréal, in the middle of a snowstorm… ��❄️❄️❄️ @modacitylife @notjustbikes #QCStorm #SnowStorm2022 #Montreal #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/4idl1uFDbA

— Looney Ludicrous Lovegood (@abdulkareemh) January 17, 2022

Woke up to closed schools and white-out in #Montreal—25 cm (10 inches) of snow expected.

My bike ride to work was pretty slippery—except on the bike paths, which had been plowed by the city, more thoroughly than the streets themselves.
Much appreciated, @projetmontreal pic.twitter.com/CjnJ6kJ4qU

— Taras Grescoe �� (@grescoe) January 17, 2022

...and on four as well.

If you’re heading out today be very cautious when tackling some of the city’s steeper streets. I stood on the corner of Robert Bourassa and Belmont and shot this all within five minutes @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/B6HcW0TG05

— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 17, 2022

❄️�� People is NOT a good day to bring your car outside @Qc511_Mtl

Heavy snow now in Montreal pic.twitter.com/PGYcQVdkLG

— �� Carlos Gonzalez (@ElNuevodeCan) January 17, 2022

Some were thrilled to see snow blanketing the city.

It’s a lot of snow. Montreal vibes! pic.twitter.com/G6sz7X75fJ

— PierreNick lvl. 3 �� (@PierreNick) January 17, 2022

Oh, the weather outside is frightful
But the fire is so delightful
Since we've no place to go
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow #montreal pic.twitter.com/YuYk7md7TP

— Paul Wong (@burnwater) January 17, 2022

Others, not so much.

Quebec schools, daycares closed due to winter storm���� pic.twitter.com/S7XSuTahTH

— Sally (@SallyTavZ) January 17, 2022

In case anyone's wondering, there are 62 more days left until spring.

