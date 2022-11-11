IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal

Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.

Having the crowd back brought some emotion to those who gathered to pay their respects to the men and women who served and continue to serve.



"We have a duty to remember. There are brave men and women who went to defend our values of freedom, of democracy," said Quebec Premier François Legault laid a wreath at the foot of the cenotaph dedicated to the Montreal soldiers.



Legault was among the dignitaries in attendance at the Montreal ceremony, which had added importance to this year with the war raging on in Ukraine.

"We'd like that it doesn't happen again but unfortunately what's happening now in Ukraine reminds us that need those people and to really thank those people who are there to defend democracy," the premier said.

Several other elected officials, such as federal and provincial Indigenous relations ministers Marc Miller and Ian Lafrenière, were at the ceremony, as was Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.



The sombre ceremony included a 21-gun salute, a flypast of two military helicopters, and the laying of wreaths.

The ceremony in Montreal was one of many across Canada today, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.





It’s a comforting tradition for Violet Drummond, a 98-year-old veteran of the Second World War.

"I really think about how wonderful it is that we're still celebrating. We're celebrating not the win, but the wonder... of how people joined and got out there and said, ‘I'm standing up for my country,’" she said.

The act of remembrance is traditionally read in French and in English, but for the past few years, also in the Mohawk language, Kanien’kéha.

"To me it's an honour that they asked us to come and participate in that fashion now," said U.S. army veteran Eugene Montour. "Before, it was never included."

U.S. army veteran Louis Stacey agreed.

"I think it's really encouraging to have three different cultures who can participate in a unified fashion to recognize our veterans," he said.

With files from CTV Montreal's Joe Lofaro and Matt Gilmour, and The Canadian Press