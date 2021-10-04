In push to get construction workers vaccinated, Quebec sends mobile clinics to work sites

Quebec is making a push to get construction workers vaccinated – and soon, they'll be able to get vaccinated at their work sites.

Over the next several weeks, a mobile unit will go around to various work sites in the province.

Since the start of the pandemic, there were more than 1,200 outbreaks on construction sites, infecting more than 4,000 workers, said Labour Minister Jean Boulet.

“We are still fighting against the pandemic. It’s extremely important and on all construction sites, people have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated,” he said. “So with this mobile, they will have the advantage of a certain free time in order to get vaccinated.”

Boulet said so far, nearly 100 work sites across 11 regions in Quebec have requested the vaccination mobile unit.