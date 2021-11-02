In referendum Tuesday, Maine voters deciding future of $10 billion Hydro-Quebec deal

Maine voters are at the polls today, and many Quebecers are holding their breaths, as the Americans decide whether to allow an enormous Hydro-Quebec project.

Results won't be available until late Tuesday in a referendum over a power line that would bring billions to Quebec.

The line would carry Quebec-made electricity to Massachusetts, but it needs to pass through Maine to get there.

The deal is worth $10 billion over 20 years, and the line is already under construction after getting approval from all Maine regulators. (The public then gathered enough signatures, however, to force a referendum.)

Hydro-Quebec has had some good luck this fall, finally getting an agreement on principle on a different export deal to New York, its biggest so far, worth somewhere around $20 billion over 25 years.

But a lot is at stake in Maine, where the energy giant has already staked many tens of millions, including over $20 million in public relations alone, trying to sway voters -- while the other side did the same, funded largely by energy competitors with stakes in natural gas.

Hydro-Quebec CEO Sophie Brochu said last month that if anything, she felt the Crown corporation hadn't been aggressive enough at fighting those opponents and making their case in Maine.

“I told my team, we are not getting into this mud fight, and I regret it,” she told Bloomberg News.

“And while we were too nice, they made inroads.”

The stakes are also high because Hydro-Quebec already lost out in a first attempt to find a home for the same line. An initial plan to run electricity through New Hampshire in 2019 was abandoned due to public opposition.

MAINE VOTERS TORN APART

Though Quebec's hydropower deals in New England have been embraced by state governments in order to lower the states' emissions, quickly, environmental groups are also part of the Maine opposition, as well as locals who are worried about the destruction of some forest.

Some environmentalists say that hydropower isn't as low-carbon as it seems, between the building of dams and the decomposition of vegetation underwater in flooded areas, which creates some greenhouse gases. They'd prefer a turn to other clean energy sources, like wind.

Those in favour say the project has valuable sweeteners for Maine and won't be a win-lose proposition.

Elizabeth Caruso, an elected official from Caratunk, which has a population of less than 80, is among the first people in Maine to have mobilized against the project.

She says the interconnection line would disrupt the lives of residents and allow Hydro-Quebec and Central Maine Power (CMP), the partner that would build the portion of the line in the United States, to rake in "billions."

She is concerned about the consequences of the construction of the line on the Northwoods Forest in the north of the state.

"CMP and Hydro-Quebec are trying to place a scar across a sector that is very sensitive to the environment," she said. "It will change the landscape."

She also fears the project will harm the tourism industry, on which the region's economy depends.

But CMP rejects those fears.

"There's been really a lot of effort to reduce the visual impact," said Katie Yates, community relations manager for New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC), the name of the line.

She said CMP has focused on not disrupting the activities of hiking and recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The presence of open land around the lines could even facilitate the movement of animal species and be good for hunters, she said.

Despite these steps, opposition to the project is said to be strong among hunters and fishermen. In 2018, the Sportman's Alliance of Maine, a lobby that represents them, withdrew its support after a survey of its members showed "overwhelming" opposition.

Not all entrepreneurs in northern Maine are opposed to the project.

In Lewiston, where the line ends to the south, the city strongly supports the project. The possibility of reducing three million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by using Hydro-Quebec surpluses, alone, is enough to convince Lincoln Jeffers, director of the economic development department of state's second largest city.

"It's good for New England, it's good for Maine," he said.

Nearly half of the US$1 billion invested in the project will be deployed in Lewiston, where the infrastructure will be built to bring electricity from Hydro-Quebec to Massachusetts, said the municipal official.

He estimated that the project will increase municipal tax revenues by US$6 million to US$7 million out of a total budget of approximately US$50 million.

"Our economy is diversified, but we have some poorer areas downtown," he said.

"Raising property values will help us lower municipal taxes and make cities more attractive to businesses."

The project is a golden opportunity for Maine's economy, says Dana Connors, president of the Maine Chamber of Commerce, located in the state capital of Augusta, where the line does not cross. He said he feared that by cancelling the project, companies will fear investing in Maine.

"It's not every day that you can have an investment of US$1 billion that will be fully paid for by residents of another state (Massachusetts)."

Peter Dostie, a collection agent, believed voters would reject the Hydro-Quebec project.

"There are certain things that are sacred in Maine: the lobster industry, the elk population and the Northwoods Forest."

--With files from The Canadian Press