In second sub-2,000 day in a row, Quebec adds 1,934 new cases of COVID, 47 deaths

Quebec added fewer than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with 1,934 new infections and 47 deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered new positive cases, with 1,982 people reportedly virus-free on Monday.

There are now 23,903 known active cases in Quebec.

The total number of Quebecers infected since March now stands at 232,624, of whom 199,920 have recovered.

Of the 47 new reported deaths, 13 occurred in the last 24 hours, 27 between Jan. 5 and 10, four before Jan. 5 and three at an unknown date.

The total number of deaths now stands at 8,782. Two deaths previously attributed to COVID-19 were withdrawn after an investigation found otherwise.

On Monday, 61 people entered hospital, to make a cumulative total of 1,497. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 10 for a total of 221.

Testing centres conducted 24,565 tests on Jan. 10 for a total of 5,245,397. Testing figures are posted with a 48-hour delay.

VACCINES

Quebec administered 7,058 doses of vaccine on Monday, for a total of 99,510.

To date, 115,375 doses have been received by the province. The rest is in transit through the health and social services network.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

As usual, Montreal was the most affected region in the province, logging 597 new cases, for a total of 82,483 since March.

That’s a significant drop from just days ago, when Montreal recorded 1,531 infections, nearly half of the province’s total cases on Jan. 8, a record-breaking day with over 3,000 new cases.

In second place, Laval reported 268 new cases, for a total of 19,539. In a close third, Montérégie had 259 infections, for a total of 32,909.

Then, in descending order: Lanaudière (158 new, 16,955 total), Quebec City (142 new, 19,737 total), and the Laurentides (129 new, 12,667 total).