In second sub-2,000 day in a row, Quebec adds 1,934 new cases of COVID, 47 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec added fewer than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with 1,934 new infections and 47 deaths.

The total number of people infected since March now stands at 232,624, of whom 199,920 have recovered.

Of the 47 new reported deaths, 13 occurred in the last 24 hours, 27 between Jan. 5 and 10, four before Jan. 5 and three at an unknown date.

The total number of deaths now stands at 8,782. Two deaths previously attributed to COVID-19 were withdrawn after an investigation found otherwise.

On Monday, 61 people entered hospital, to make a cumulative total of 1,497. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 10 for a total of 221.