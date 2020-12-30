In their own words: Quebecers returning from sunny COVID-19 holidays explain their logic

Despite all the recent talk and worry about international air travel, the Trudeau airport today was the way it's been for the last week: pretty busy.

A lot has changed, however, since vacationers in sunny spots left Quebec a week or two ago.

Some didn't all know about more stringent rules around testing and extra monitoring of international travellers that the federal government promised today.

And many didn't even know how much vacationers like them have been discussed over the last week -- that they are seen as a problem.

In interviews, they said that international travel isn't illegal, and that they had their own reasons for continuing to travel.

CTV's Billy Shields was at Montreal's Trudeau airport on Wednesday to speak with disembarking and departing travellers. Watch the video above to hear their interviews.