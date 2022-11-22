Inbound La Fontaine Tunnel will close completely overnight on Thursday
Commuters who use the La Fontaine Tunnel take note: there will be a complete overnight closure of the tunnel towards Montreal later this week.
The two inbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 and will not reopen until 5 a.m. Friday.
Workers will carry out maintenance work on the traffic cameras during the closure.
The inbound disruption is in addition to the long-term partial closure for the next three years.