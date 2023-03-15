Incomprehension in small Quebec town after pedestrians killed by truck

The town of Amqui, Que., was taking steps toward a return to normal life on Wednesday, even as residents remained shaken two days after a truck was driven into groups of pedestrians, killing two.

On Wednesday morning, the businesses on St-Benoit Boulevard were once again open, and pedestrians were venturing back out on the street that was the scene of Monday's tragedy.

Therese D'Auteuil, who was out for a walk, admitted she was paying extra attention to the passing cars. Even the day before when she was walking on a nearby street, "when a car came out from a side street, I was looking at it," she said.

While she feels "incomprehension" at what happened, she also feels that life needs to continue. "We can't let ourselves be consumed by anger or speak badly of the family of the (suspect)," she said.

Two men were killed and nine people were injured when a man allegedly drove a truck down one of the eastern Quebec town's main streets, hitting several different groups of pedestrians in what police have described as an intentional act.

Thirty-eight-year-old Steeve Gagnon is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.

Amqui Mayor Sylvie Blanchette said the situation was still fresh, a day after the scene was reopened to the public and the accused appeared in court. She said the town was taking the situation hour by hour, not even 48 hours removed from Monday's tragic events.

"We believe it because we saw it, and if we had not seen it with our own eyes, we would not have believed it," Blanchette said in an interview. "Never after becoming mayor of Amqui would I have thought we have to live through such a situation here."

Blanchette said residents would surely flock to the sector again and take it back it following Monday's tragic events.

"People will need to come out and find themselves on the site and have a solidarity among themselves," Blanchette said. "Amqui is a place where everyone knows everyone, so they will support each other."

A Quebec City hospital confirmed Wednesday morning that three of the victims who were airlifted to the centre after Monday's crash remain in critical condition, and a fourth is in stable condition.

Gerald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafreniere, 73, were killed. The injured ranged in age from a few months old to 77.

Blanchette said she knew Charest.

"He was someone who walked regularly, I'd come across him either on foot or in my car," she said. "He was always smiling whenever we met. He was always very pleasant."

Blanchette also urged any of her 6,000 residents who needed to talk to reach out for help with a social worker through the 811 service.

"I invite people to call and not hesitate if they need help," she said.

Chantal Poirier, who works at an optometry clinic on the street where the crash occurred, was back at work Wednesday. But memories of the crash were still fresh in her mind.

"When we heard the boom we turned around, I thought we'd see people who had an incident in a parking lot," she said. Instead, they saw people on the ground.

"To see one person, two people, three people, whoa …" she said.

Amqui town officials announced Wednesday their flag will fly at half-mast until March 20, and town officials encouraged people to leave flowers and other signs of solidarity at city hall. The church bells of Amqui will also ring every day until Friday at 3:05 p.m., the time the tragic incident took place.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2023.