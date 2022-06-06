'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours

Note: This article contains graphic imagery that some readers may find disturbing.

A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.

"If this was the first time this happened, we probably wouldn't tell you about it," reads a post from the Fraternité des travailleurs et travailleuses du préhospitalier du Québec (FTPQ).

At the Honoré-Mercier Hospital in Saint-Hyacinthe, east of Montreal, a garage has been converted into an entranceway for paramedics and their patients.

That’s where the body lay from approximately 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, covered in a white blanket.

The temperature of the room was 35 C, the FTPQ alleges.

"It's something we've denounced since 2019, but it keeps happening at regular intervals," said David Gagnon, union vice president.

Aside from being disrespectful to the deceased, Gagnon said leaving bodies unattended can traumatize other patients passing through the entryway.

"Exposing our patients to the body of someone deceased, I don't think that's ideal," said Gagnon, adding that patients are often under tremendous amounts of stress as it is.

"It's inconsolable."

The issue also shows a lack of consideration for paramedics, Gagnon charged, as it's a room they use to disinfect their equipment and file reports.

"It's a workspace," he said. "It's not respectful for paramedics or for patients, and even less so for the deceased and their family."

Another concern is that leaving the body out for too long could compromise its integrity should an autopsy be required -- especially when it comes to the heat.

"It's not a place to conserve someone's body."

'SHORTAGE OF MANPOWER'

In a statement, a spokesperson for the CISSS Montérégie-Est, which oversees the Saint-Hyacinthe region, confirmed the patient had died before arriving at the hospital.

"The emergency physician was busy seeing patients waiting to be taken care of, and we had to wait for the coroner's authorization to move the patient to the morgue," the statement reads.

"In addition, the room for deceased patients was already occupied. The paramedics had to leave the patient's body in the garage for safekeeping."

Although the CISSS called the situation "exceptional," the FTPQ reiterated that it's a reality paramedics have faced before.

It comes down to a lack of resources and staffing issues, Gagnon said -- a truth echoed by the CISSS.

"Despite the occupancy rate, the shortage of manpower and the professionalism of our teams, this should never have happened, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that such a situation never happens again."

The Quebec Health Ministry repeated this sentiment in its own statement.

"Please know that we are doing everything possible to prevent such a situation from happening again… We are sincerely sorry for this situation."