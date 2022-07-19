Independent investigation launched into Laurentians police shooting

Quebec's independent investigation bureau (BEI) is investigating a shooting involving Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers in the Laurentians, it was announced Tuesday.

According to a preliminary version of events reported to the BEI by police, officers were called to intervene in an argument between neighbours in the Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard municipality around 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon their arrival, officers learned a man was in possession of a gun and, according to a press release from the BEI, "shots were fired."

According to the BEI, a 44-year-old man was hit by at least one bullet. The man was taken to hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

A team of eight investigators has been assigned to the case and is supported by Montreal police (SPVM).

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the BEI.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 19, 2022.