Independent MNA Marie Montpetit won't run again, says she was treated unfairly by Anglade

The independent MNA for the Montreal riding of Maurice-Richard will not seek a third term in the next general election.

Marie Montpetit announced Tuesday at a news conference at the National Assembly that she would not run again. The MNA had been ejected from the Liberal caucus last fall because of allegations of abuse of power towards her staff.

On Tuesday, she denied any wrongdoing and noted that no formal complaint had been filed against her.



"I have nothing to reproach myself for," she said. "Are there people I have worked with (...) who have not lived up to my expectations? Yes, it has happened. Did I harass them psychologically? No."

Montpetit said she has not ruled out a return to politics, but wants to focus on other things for now.

"It's something I'm passionate about, being able to contribute to the advancement of Quebec, to the advancement of a society. But, after that, there are many ways to do it," she said.

Saying she is "very serene," Montpetit still said she will not be able to vote for Dominique Anglade's Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) on Oct. 3.

She criticized the unfair treatment she said she received from the Liberal leader, saying she never had the chance to explain and defend herself. She accused Anglade of having "disrespected" her.

"Will I vote in the election for the QLP? The answer, under the circumstances, is no (...) because of the way things were done," she said.

"We are in a democracy, a society of law. All the principles of natural rights have been flouted in this circumstance," she said.

Montpetit was, until last November, the official opposition critic for health. She had previously served as minister of culture in the Couillard government.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2022