Indigenous communities denounce underfunding of their police forces

Indigenous communities are calling on Quebec and the federal government to provide more funding for Indigenous police forces and not to appeal a Quebec Court of Appeal ruling in favour of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan First Nation on this issue.

The Quebec Court of Appeal, in a decision rendered on Dec. 15, ruled in favour of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Takuhikan First Nation. The community, located in the Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean region, was claiming $1.6 million from Quebec and the federal government to make up for the deficit in its police service accumulated between 2013 and 2017.

The decision overturns a previous Superior Court ruling in 2019.

Justice Jean Bouchard concluded that the federal and Quebec governments engaged in "dishonourable conduct" in this matter.

In their defence, the defendants argued that the fact that Sûreté du Québec (SQ) services were free to Indigenous communities demonstrated their good faith. However, numerous reports have shown that SQ services are not adapted to the culture and specific needs of Indigenous people.

"By remaining deaf to the grievances of the appellant, who, rather than resorting to the Sûreté du Québec, accepted to be served by a police force of lesser quality, the plaintiffs violated their obligation to act with honour," Justice Bouchard ruled.

The Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the Assembly of First Nations of British Columbia (AFNBC) are now asking the governments not to appeal the judgment to the Supreme Court.

For Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation Chief Gilbert Dominique, the underfunding of Indigenous police forces is an example of systemic racism.

"The ruling shows that First Nations are in the best position to identify the real needs of their communities," he said in a statement.

Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador Chief Ghislain Picard accused the governments of Canada and Quebec of being insensitive to the underfunding of Indigenous police forces:

"Peace, order and public safety are at the root of blatant discrimination against our communities. Governments must take note and act," he said in a statement.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 21, 2022