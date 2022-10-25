Indigenous film fest workshops link local mentors with aspiring movie-makers

The Māoriland Film Festival presents "Through our lens" workshops with Indigenous youth around the world and their first visit in North America is the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore.

Kahnawake artists, including Mohawk filmmaker Courtney Montour and Inuk filmmaker Glenn Gear, are mentors on the two-day project that helps young talent tell their stories through film.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Christine Long