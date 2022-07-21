iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Indigenous group begins 275-km 'healing march' to Quebec City ahead of Pope's arrival

image.jpg

An Indigenous group is on a "healing march" from Northern Quebec to the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City -- a 275-kilometre journey -- to witness Pope Francis' visit next week.  

Marchers began their journey Thursday from the site of the former Pointe-Bleu residential school, north of Roberval, Que. They'll travel 45 kilometres a day for six days.

The march was organized by Paumun Meshkenu, an organization that promotes reconciliation.

"[My mother] suffered a lot," said Dr. Stanley Vollant, the group's founder and the son of a residential school survivor.

"I still feel the suffering from those years."

Participants say the march is about being close with others who feel the same pain as they await the pope's visit, where he is expected to offer an apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.

They'll arrive in Wendake on July 26, and on the Plains of Abraham the following day, where they'll see the Pope.

"We hope that the Pope and the church are going to see our message: that we are still here and that they have to understand us," said marcher Jay Launiere-Mathias.

The public is invited to join the march from Wendake to Quebec City on the morning of July 27.

About 16,000 Indigenous and non-Indigenous people are expected to gather at the Plains of Abraham to watch Pope Francis' address.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*