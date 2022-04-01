Indigenous leaders call on every Canadian to work towards reconciliation

Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in running Canadian residential schools for Indigenous children.

The call from many Indigenous people in the country is now for everyday citizens to do more for reconciliation with communities and people.

"I think that the most important thing for Canadians and Quebecers is to remember is residential schools is not a foregone history," said Cree Chairperson and Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty, who was part of the delegation that met with the Pope on Thursday.

She said she found the Pope's apology genuine and that it is where the "healing journey will begin." Gull-Masty said the first step to reconciliation is to become aware of what residential schools are and the effects that they

"Really trying to understand and hearing and learning from a survivor's direct story is an act of reconciliation for me," she said. "Though dark and challenging and hard to hear, that first step in acknowledging it is a big part of reconciliation."

Pope Francis asked for the forgiveness of Indigenous delegates who were at the Vatican and the "deplorable conduct" of members of the church.

"I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry," Francis said during the final meeting with delegates.

"And I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops in asking your pardon."

Residential schools, Gull-Masty said, are not ancient history. Though the schools began appearing in the 1880s, Kivalliq Hall in Rankin Inlet was the final one to close in 1996.

"This is something that occurred recently," she added. "In our community we have many survivors that attended schools in the community and were not able to be with their families are still heavily impacted."

Gull-Masty gave the Montreal Canadiens' recent Indigenous night as an example of what can be done by those not in political or spiritual positions of authority.

"Reconciliation is an effort that everyone needs to participate in, and there are so many beautiful opportunities and examples of what that means," she said.

