Indoor parking rates reduced at Palais des congres and Complexe Desjardins for the summer

Indoor parking rates at the Palais des congres and Complexe Desjardins will be reduced for the time being to encourage local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced on Friday.

Prices for parking will be reduced by 40 per cent at all times at the Palais des congres and by 50 per cent at the Complexe Desjardins on weeknights and weekends beginning on Monday. The latter will also offer an hour of free parking with a proof of purchase of $25, and two hours for a purchase of $50.

Normal rates at the Palais des congres are listed at $4.75 per half hour, with a $21.50 cap for 12 hours. At the Complexe Desjardins, there's a flat rate of $12 on evenings and weekends.

“I’d like to thank these two big partners that didn’t hesitate to offer their collaboration with the city to help merchants and to better the experience of those who must travel downtown by car,” Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said in a statement.

The collaboration aims to encourage Montrealers to enjoy the summer in the city while respecting public health guidelines.