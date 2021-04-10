Infections rise as Quebec logs record vaccination day: 1,754 cases, 73,023 shots

The third wave in Quebec continues as cases ramped up yet again on Saturday, with 1,754 new COVID-19 infections.

The province also said 13 more people have been reported dead due to the virus, for a total of 10,737. Two deaths were removed from that tally after an investigation found them not to be associated with the coronavirus.

Of those 13 deaths, two occured in the last 24 hours, eight between April 3 to 8, and one at an unknown date.

"Now is not the time to relax, despite the warm weather," wrote Health Minister Dube on social media Saturday.

Hospitalizations spiked again, with 14 more people recieving care in Quebec, pushing the total up to 583. Of those in hospital, 138 people are in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of 4.

PROVINCE BREAKS VACCINATION RECORD FOR SECOND DAY IN A ROW

For the second day in a row, the province broke its own record for doses administered in 24 hours, with 73,023 shots.

In total, the province has administered 1,829,011 doses to Quebecers.

"When we have vaccines, we vaccinate," the health minister wrote to social media.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal logged the most new cases out of any region, with 410 new infections Friday. Since March 2020, the city has recorded 119,388 infections total.

After two days of reporting the most infections in the province, Quebec City returned to a near-second place, with 410 new cases (27,269 total).

Next was Chaudière-Appalaches (220 new, 13,692 total), Monteregie (144 new, 45,465 total), and Outaouais (142 new, 8,855 total).

-- This is a developing story that will be updated