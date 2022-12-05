iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Influenza and COVID-19 continue to spread in Quebec, RSV on the decline


Luc Boileau, Quebec director of public health responds to reporters questions, during a news conference in Quebec City, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

With the holiday season just a few weeks away, Quebec is still dealing with a triple wave of infectious respiratory diseases.

According to Public Health, December will be a difficult month for influenza and COVID-19 cases.

Quebec's public health director Dr. Luc BNoileau held a press conference on Monday afternoon in Montreal, to provide an update on the situation.

He had some good news and some not-so-good news to share with Quebecers. On a positive note, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is spreading rapidly among children, has reached the peak of its curve and its transmission is currently declining.

Unfortunately, the trend is in reverse when it comes to the spread of influenza and COVID-19.

In the case of influenza, the season started much earlier this year and activity is high," said Dr. Boileau. He added that the peak of the spread has not been reached and that transmission could still be very strong during the month of December.

As for COVID-19, hospitalization data is on the rise again and new variants, mainly the BQ.1 strain, are still spreading rapidly.

Public Health is once again encouraging Quebecers to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19. With the many holiday gatherings approaching, people with symptoms are asked to stay home. In addition, wearing a mask is strongly recommended in indoor public places.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*