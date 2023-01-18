iHeartRadio
Injured Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky out three months


The Montreal Canadiens placed 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky on injured reserve, along with forwards Joel Armia and Jake Evans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Altaffer

The Montreal Canadiens say forward Juraj Slafkovsky will be out three months with a lower-body injury.

Montreal provided an injury update on several players Wednesday, a day after placing forwards Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Jake Evans on injured reserve.

Slafkovsky, the first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, sustained the injury in Montreal's 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Canadiens said the injury does not require surgery.

He has four goals and six assists in 39 games this season.

The Canadiens also said Armia (upper-body injury) will be out until the Feb. 2-5 all-star break and Evans (lower-body) will be out eight to 10 weeks.

Additionally, forward Jonathan Drouin is out until the all-star break with an upper-body injury and goaltender Jake Allen is sidelined a minimum of one week with an upper-body injury.

Montreal recalled Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on Tuesday on an emergency basis. Both players were in the lineup for Montreal's 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.

