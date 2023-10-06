iHeartRadio
Inmate arrested after taking cellmate hostage at Montreal jail


The entrance to Bordeaux jail is seen Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

There were no injuries reported after a prisoner took his cellmate hostage for a few hours in a Montreal jail Friday afternoon, according to Quebec provincial police.

At around 3 p.m., an inmate held the other inmate against his will in the cell at the Établissement de détention Montréal, also known as Bordeaux jail.

Since the detention centre is under provincial jurisdiction, officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) were deployed.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said the man surrendered to police at around 6:50 p.m. without incident.

Tremblay said the man could face charges of uttering threats and forcible confinement.

