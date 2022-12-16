iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Inmate escapes Quebec prison


Police are searching for François Paquette, 53, whose absence from Archambault Institution was noticed on Dec. 15, 2022. (Correctional Service Canada)

An inmate has escaped from Archambault Institution, a prison in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., Correctional Service Canada (CSC) reported Thursday night.

Police are currently looking for François Paquette, 53. He's serving a sentence of three years, four months and 28 days for breaking and entering and possessing burglary tools.

CSC says the prisoner's absence was noted by Archambault staff during the 10 p.m. count on Thursday.

CSC then contacted Quebec provincial police (SQ).

"A warrant for his arrest has been issued," the federal agency said in a statement.

Paquette has a fair complexion, brown eyes, brown hair, and glasses.

He is around 6'0" tall (185 cm) and weighs 187 lbs (85 kg). The man has served previous sentences for breaking and entering.

On December 15, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm EST, offender François Paquette escaped from Archambault Institution (minimum), in Quebec. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Sureté du Québec. More information to come. pic.twitter.com/QBaMiIalYQ

— Correctional Service (@CSC_SCC_en) December 16, 2022

CSC is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of François Paquette to contact the SQ.

The agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the escape and is working with the police department to find the offender "as quickly as possible."

Archambault Prison is a two-tiered facility with medium and minimum security units. It's located about 20 km south of Saint-Jérôme.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 16, 2022.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*