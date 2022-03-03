iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Innu community threatens legal action against Quebec government to protect caribou

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine, located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada, on March 25, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

An Innu community in Quebec says it's prepared to sue the provincial government to protect dwindling caribou herds.

The Innu Council of Pessamit says the caribou are of fundamental importance to the community's way of life and their decline would cause "irreparable harm" to Indigenous Peoples.

The council, which represents a community in the Cote-Nord region, says the Quebec government continues to approve new logging in the caribou's habitat, even as the province's own studies show the population is precarious and threatened by habitat loss.

Council Chief Jean-Marie Vollant says he's ready to work with the federal government to push to province to implement solutions, including to create a protected area that was proposed by Indigenous Peoples in 2020.

He says he's also ready to follow the lead of other Indigenous communities that are taking legal action to try to force the province to protect the caribou.

Last week, the Essipit and Mashteuiatsh said they filed legal paperwork in Quebec Superior Court accusing the province of failing to respect its duty to adequately consult with Indigenous Peoples on caribou protection.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error