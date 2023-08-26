iHeartRadio
Inside the extravagant ‘Barbie Dream Suite’ at this Montreal hotel


It’s ‘la vie en rose’ from the moment you step inside the 1200-square-foot Barbie Dream Suite at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal.

The extravagant suite boasts two full bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a living and dining area--all decked out in an explosion of pink.

Guests can also partake in Barbie-approved activities.

"You and five friends can come and have a Barbie dream tea. Another is a PJ soirée where you and nine of your friends can come to the hotel and enjoy great culinary creations created by our team,” said Michele Guzzo, the hotel's marketing director.

Rates for the suite start at $1,499 a night. It is only available until September 30. 

For the full story, watch the video report above from CTV's Lauren Fernandez.

