Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals

The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed.

The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation.

Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.

A lawyer by trade, he is the MNA for the Montreal riding of Lafontaine and was first elected in 2012. He was made official opposition House leader in October 2022.

The interim leader was chosen by party members and endorsed by the executive council.

Although the QLP obtained opposition status in the October election, it did so with just 14 per cent of the popular vote.

Anglade's resignation on Monday followed a turbulent start to the term. In late October, long-serving QLP MNA Marie-Claude Nichols was booted from caucus by Anglade over a disagreement about shadow cabinet positions.

Nichols' departure, coupled with Anglade's, means the Liberal caucus has dropped from 21 to 19 members.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

With files from The Canadian Press.