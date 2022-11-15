Messy start for interim Quebec Liberal leader as he tries to build party unity

Interim Quebec Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is facing some awkward questions after failing to get former caucus member Marie Claude Nichols back in the fold.

Tanguay apologized to Nichols and said he tried everything to get her back in the party, but it didn't work.

"I've tried and we contemplated with Marie-Claude a precedent, the two years, two years that never has been done before," Tanguay said. "This is something that cannot ensure the cohesion of the group."

Nichols left the PLQ because she reportedly wanted to have the job of third deputy chair, sparking a dispute with former leader Dominique Anglade.

After becoming interim leader, Tanguay said job no. 1 would be to meet with Nichols and try to woo her back.

Tanguay met her and offered her to split the four-year mandate of the deputy chair position with Viau MNA Franz Benjamin, who was already pegged for the job by Anglade.

In a telephone interview with The Canadian Press on Monday evening, Benjamin was furious and said he was putting his political career in question, considering leaving the caucus, because he had been promised twice that the job was for him and full time for the entire term and that the promise was broken.

Tanguay would not say whether he had discussed the half-and-half deal with Benjamin or the caucus before offering it, but that he rescinded the offer.

Tanguay said the party is not opposed to including Nichols in the future,

"The door is still open. Functions and responsibilities are still available, but the third vice-presidency is behind us and it's time we start working for all Quebecers."

The Liberals, who are down to 19 MNAs, are holding a pre-session caucus Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in parliament's Red Room.